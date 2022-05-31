Portage, IN Compound Promises Great Views for $2.4 Million

A home recently listed for sale in Portage, IN, promises some incredible views if you have a spare $2.4 Million to drop.

The home, located at 28 Shore Drive, is said to be designed by Chicago-born Stanley Tigerman, an American architect who gained notoriety in the 80s thanks to his postmodern designs. Read more here.

This particular property includes:

5 Bedrooms

5 Full Bathrooms

Basement Pool

Steam Room

While the views offered at this lakeside house are, indeed, the main star of the show...that pool in the basement is pretty incredible too! Take a look for yourself:

The listing agents, Jodi Gheaja and Michael Tezak at Realty Executives Premier, can be reached on Realty Executives Premier's website. You can also find the full listing on Zillow.

