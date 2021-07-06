Portage Student’s Witty Take on School and Politics Goes Viral

Find out why this hilarious Southwest Michigan teen gets millions of views on TikTok.

Jillian, who has nearly 19 thousand followers and over 1.2 million video likes, is now a student at Portage Central High School. If you follow her on TikTok @jillianlosthermind you know a couple things about her for sure. #1 She has a disturbing crush on two actors from Criminal Minds. Thomas Gibson who played Aaron Hotchner and Matthew Gray Gubler who played Spencer Reid are subjects of many videos on her TikTok profile. And #2 her use of Tiktok trends and sounds is hilarious.

Let's begin with Jillian's most watched video that has been viewed over 4.6 million times. In this video she is making fun of the thirst trap trend.

In Jillian's second most watched video, receiving over 583.5 thousand views, she lovingly pokes fun of teachers at her school. With over half a million views, many people all over the planet clearly identified with this tiktok.

Language warning. Jillian uses a kind of inappropriate trending TikTok sound to help her make a hilarious joke about crossing the line for a better grade. With over 577 thousand views, I'm not the only person that laughed out loud on this one.

