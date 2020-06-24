Portion of Albion’s Northeast Side Under Boil Water Advisory

A few blocks on Albion's northeast end have been affected Wednesday from a Boil Water Advisory that was put in place in the morning.

The City announced just after 9:30 a.m. on June 24th that the 700, 800 and 900 blocks of Hall Street and two homes on Division Street are under the advisory after a water main break. Work crews are on the scene to make repairs.

Those residents that are affected by the advisory are asked to boil their water for cooking, cleaning or drinking for a minimum of 24 hours, or use bottled water for the advisory period. The affected area can be seen in the map below.

The City of Albion will keep residents informed on any issues and when the advisory is lifted.