Portion Of Battle Creek Under Boil Water Advisory After Hit & Run

A portion of Battle Creek is under a Boil Water Advisory following a hit and run driver colliding with a utility pole and fire hydrant.

A portion of Hamblin Avenue was closed entirely on Sunday following a vehicle hitting a utility pole and fire hydrant before fleeing the scene. The collision caused a water main break and lead to a portion of the City of Battle Creek water system being shut down for improvements and repairs. Shut-down water systems have since been brought back online. Water testing could take as much as 24 hours to determine if it is safe to resume normal consumption.

Whenever the pressure of a municipal water system is reduced to allow for work to be done on the water main, the potential for bacteria to enter the system exists. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are commonly found throughout our environment. As a health precaution, The City of Battle Creek is advising affected residents to boil water before using it for consumption.

The areas under the Boil Water Advisory are as follows:

Hamblin Avenue between Kendall Street South & Angell Street

Lafayette Street between Kendall Street South & Angell Street

Hayes Street

Hayes Street Parish Street between Angell Street & Butler Street

Grand Trunk Avenue between Angell Street & Avenue C

Ave C between Grand Trunk Avenue & 12th Street

12th Street between Avenue B & Avenue C

Angell Street between Dickman Road & Parish Street

City officials advise residents in the affected areas listed above not to drink their water without first boiling it. To do so, you must bring water to a boil and allow to continue boiling for one minute. Then allow the water to cool before using. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Bottled water is also a safe option.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, watering animals, and food preparation until further notice.