There’s An Abandoned Prehistoric Forest Near Kalamazoo

There are so many cool places in Michigan that have been abandoned over the years. Detroit Belle Isle was a place I went to when the zoo was actually open as a kid but now is basically a graveyard of cool ruins and graffiti. But there’s one place I just discovered that’s near Kalamazoo that’s absolutely worth the drive. It's only 1 hour and 40 minutes from us and trust me, you'll be making weekend plans after seeing it.

It’s a prehistoric forest that contains all sorts of caves, cavemen and dinosaur sculptures. The roadside attraction that opened near Onsted in Irish Hills in 1963 was a main stay until it was close down in 2002. After interstates that rerouted traffic between major cities became more abundant, the attraction was doomed, as there is still structural damage with the weather affecting their stability. The address to see what's left of the park is 8203 US-12, Onsted, MI 49265.

Below is a gallery and a video where you can see the shape it is in as of a few years ago. It's unfortunate the park went the way of the dinosaurs, in terms of business: