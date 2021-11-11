Prepare a Winter Survival Kit For Your Car
This week is Winter Hazards Awareness Week. There is snow in the forecast for this weekend. Are you prepared? It's time to pack a few extra supplies into your vehicle for the winter months.
Every year some motorists become stranded in the winter when their automobile is in an accident or if it breaks down. It's important to make sure you have a few supplies to help protect from the cold, help you dig out, and call for help.
Here are 10 things you should gather and put into your Winter Survival Kit for your car...
- 1
Flashlight
A lot of us use our cell phones for a flashlight, but what if your phone battery is running low or is empty? It's always a good idea to have a flashlight in your car, regardless of the weather.
- 2
Cell Phone Charger
We've all had it happen, we look at our phone only to notice we don't have much battery time left. Imagine if you are stranded in your car somewhere...you are going to want to have a way to recharge your phone so you can use it to call for help. Pick up an extra battery charger for your phone and keep it in your car.
- 3
Jumper Cables
Many times people end up with dead batteries in the winter. The cold weather is brutal on an older battery. Often you can find someone that is willing to help jump your battery, but there is not anyone with jumper cables. Pick up a set and keep them in your trunk...if not for you, maybe to assist someone else in need.
- 4
Snow Shovel & Snow Brush
A good collapsible camping shovel is a great asset to have in your vehicle in the winter. If you happen to get stuck, sometimes you can dig out enough snow and ice to help free your car. Remember to keep a snow brush in your car as well and completely remove the snow from your vehicle before you start your journey.
- 5
Blankets
If you are stranded and your car isn't operating, a good blanket will help keep you warm. Remember, if you do happen to slide off the road and get stuck, you can keep your car running for heat, but make sure the tail pipe is not obstructed. It is always a good idea to keep the window open a bit as well to prevent carbon monoxide build up in the car.
- 6
Tow Rope
Much like jumper cables, often you can find a willing person to help tow you out of a ditch or snowbank, but you are missing a tow rope to do so. It's a good idea to have one in your trunk in case you need it.
- 7
Sand or Kitty Litter
A bag or two of sand, or kitty litter, in your trunk will not only added some beneficial extra weight to your vehicle, but it can also be thrown under your tires if you get stuck. Sometimes it provides just enough traction to get you on the road again.
- 8
Spare Tire
This one seems pretty obvious, but I'm always amazed at how many people are driving around without a spare time. Also, remember to check the air in the spare tire. Often times people have an extra tire, but it too is lacking the required air pressure.
- 9
First Aid Kit
It's a good idea to keep a First Aid kit in your vehicle all year long. Some car manufacturers even include these when you purchase your new car. Remember to check the contents on a regular basis to make sure it is well stocked and any creams, lotions, or medicines you may have in your first aid kit are not out of date.
- 10
Water and Snacks
Keeping spare water in your vehicle can be tricky if the temperature drops below freezing. In the winter, I usually always take a bottle of water with me just in case. It's also a good idea to pack away a few snacks -- candy bars, granola bars, and other food items will help keep you from getting too hungry if you are stranded for a period of time.