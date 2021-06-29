President Joe Biden Is Visiting Traverse City To Kick off Cherry Festival

President Joe Biden is going to be in Michigan this weekend during the kickoff of one of the biggest festivals in the state.

The White House announced that Biden would be visiting Traverse City on Saturday as part of his America's Back Together Tour. The tour has been focused on getting more people vaccinated against Covid-19, so it should be no surprise that he is visiting the Traverse City area. So far, the Traverse area has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state.

Cherry Festival organizers were forced to cancel the event last year due to the pandemic, and even this year will be a little watered down. The festival put a vaccination initiative in place earlier this month. I don't know if they had any idea President Biden would be coming when the decision was made, but it definitely feels like it.

The Cherry Festival is always the busiest time of the year in Traverse City, but things will be even busier this year. If you've ever been to a city that the president is visiting, you know exactly what I'm talking about. There are so many street closures in a designated area around where the president is, that it makes moving through the city almost impossible.

I can't imagine how Traverse City is going to handle the biggest crowd they've had in a year and accommodate the safety protocols that involve having the president in town. I can say first hand that most people living in the are already starting to complain about the tourists, it's only going to be worse with President Biden in town.

Biden won't be the only official at Cherry Festival though, because it looks like Governor Whitmer will be making an appearance with the President. You can get a list of events happening at Cherry Festival here.

