President Joe Biden to Visit Michigan Next Week

President Biden will be making a stop in Michigan next week.

According to the Detroit Free Press, President Biden will tour the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn on May 18, the day before the company's unveiling of the all-electric F-150 Lightning.

Ford is expected to debut the new electric F-150 at a virtual event from the company's world headquarters in Dearborn May 19 at 9:30p.m.

Ford spokeswoman Melissa Miller tells the Detroit Free Press,

We’re honored to host President Biden at Ford Motor Company and excited to preview for him the new F-150 Lightning and the exciting technologies that made it possible. Electrifying America’s best-selling vehicle is a milestone in our country’s transition to cleaner transportation.

According to a press release, the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn will begin producing the F-150 Lightning in spring of 2022.

Additional details about the President's visit are not known at this time.

The White House is expected to share more information on the President's plans later this week.

This will be Biden's second visit to Michigan as President of the United States. In February he toured the Pfizer Facility in Portage, which was the first facility in the U.S. to ship out COVID-19 vaccines.