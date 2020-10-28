President Trump Back In Michigan Friday, Biden & Obama Saturday

Just days ahead of the next presidential election, President Trump, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and former President Barack Obama plan campaign stops in Michigan.

As the election draws near, presidential campaign stops continue to increase in Michigan ahead of polls opening on November 3. President Donald Trump is set to make his fourth trip to Michigan in recent weeks with a stop scheduled for Friday at the Oakland County International Airport. Trump's campaign announced the President will hold a rally at 1:00 p.m. with doors opening at 10:00 a.m. this Friday, October 30. Register for tickets to this event by clicking here. The president spoke to a crowd of thousands in Lansing on Tuesday. The latest announced stop is in line with the president's campaign trend of bouncing from tarmac to tarmac throughout the Midwest in the final days of the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden will be joined by his former running mate in Michigan less than 72 hours before voters head to the polls. Former President Barack Obama will join Joe Biden Saturday as Biden asks Michigan voters to choose him, though details on the event are few. The Biden campaign says he will "discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation."

President Donald Trump won Michigan in 2016 by 10,704 votes in 2016. Most state polls indicate Trump is slightly trailing Joe Biden. More than 2 million Michigan voters have already returned absentee ballots. Elections experts predict more than 5 million voters will cast ballots in Michigan this year.