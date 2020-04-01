President Trump Correct & CNN Wrong Once Again; Stop The Scare Tactics

Back on March 4th, which already feels like a year ago, the media was reporting that the death rate of the COVID-19 virus was 3.4%. President Trump stated that he believed the mortality rate of the COVID-19 virus once more testing was implemented “is way under one percent”. In fact on Hannity’s TV show President Trump said:

Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number...Now, this is just my hunch, and – but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this, and it’s very mild...They don’t know about the easy cases because the easy cases don’t go to the hospital, they don’t report to doctors or the hospital in many cases, so I think that that number is very high...I think the number, personally, I would say the number is way under one percent.

Like vultures, the media descended and attacked and CNN “journalists” bashed President Trump over his head with that comment.

CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote about Trump’s alleged “spurious claims” in which he said:

I hesitate to even print the United States president’s words here, because they’re so at odds with what health experts are saying



CNN’s Chris Cillizza wrote in his

No big deal — just the President of the United States contradicting the medical community on the mortality rate of coronavirus. What’s he basing his conclusions on? Oh, a ‘hunch...Again, maybe! But the President has no real basis — or at least he isn’t sharing any evidence — for his claims that the current mortality rate for coronavirus is way overblown

Yesterday CNN published an article citing research from the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases in which they wrote:

The research, published in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, estimated that about 0.66% of those infected with the virus will die...That coronavirus death rate, which is lower than earlier estimates, takes into account potentially milder cases that often go undiagnosed

OUCH! That really has to hurt CNN to report that President Trump's hunch was exactly right.

Do you think they will give him credit and point out how horribly wrong they were?

I guess once again President Trump’s “hunch” was correct and the scare tactics of not presenting the mortality rate in the proper context by CNN were once again proven wrong.

If President Trump had said that the real number was under 1% as opposed to it was his hunch that the number was under 1% I could understand their reporting. The yellow journalism being performed by CNN is below the profession or at this point is anything below this profession any longer.

Do you think CNN will ever get tired of President Trump beating them at their own game?

Stop the scare tactics and let us all work together to solve this issue and help the American people get through this. Millions of people have lost their jobs and millions more will. We have the duty to inform them that we will get through this and there are better days coming while reporting on the daily facts put in the proper context.

