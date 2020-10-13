President Trump to Make Campaign Stop In West MI on Saturday

It's a busy week for the Trump/Pence campaign as both the Vice President and President have announced campaign stops in West Michigan this week. These stops come on the heels of the President restarting in-person campaigning barely two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

WZZM 13 reports that President Trump will be visiting Muskegon, stopping at FlyBy Air, Saturday, October 17th. The event is scheduled to happen at 5 pm.

The campaign said in a news release to WZZM 13, that everyone attending will be given temperature checks upon entering the campaign stop as well as asking attendees to wear face masks, which they will also provide to those who don’t have them and they’ll have plenty of hand sanitizer.

According to WZZM 13, the Trump/Pence campaign said Saturday’s stop in Muskegon will see President Trump delivering “remarks on supporting law enforcement.”

Vice President Mike Pence was already scheduled to make a stop in Grand Rapids Wednesday around 12:30 pm at Lacks Enterprises.