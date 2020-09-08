President Trump to Visit Michigan on Thursday

President Donald Trump has plans to visit Michigan this week.

As the election draws closer, we will be seeing more from the candidates when it comes to visiting our state. On Thursday, President Trump will be visiting the Saginaw Bay area and will be speaking around 7 pm. The president's last visit was in June as he made a quick stop in the Upper Peninsula on his way to Wisconson.

At this critical juncture, there is no better person to continue to lead our state and our nation forward as we enter the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox.

The President will be speaking at Avflight Saginaw on Garfield Road in Freeland. If you would like to attend, you can register for tickets here. President Trump will also be livestreaming his remarks and you can check it out here.

President Trump's campaign will be visiting several more states this week on the campaign trail with events featuring Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., and more. Today the campaign will hit North Carolina and tomorrow it will be in Panama City, FL, Freedom, PA, and Duluth, MN, and more.

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is supposed to be in Michigan on Wednesday as well. However, not many details have been release on that trip.

The November election this year is probably the most important election we have seen in many, many years. We are all entitled to our opinion and are allowed to support whichever candidate you see fit. Do some research, look into both sides, hear what people have to say, and then make a decision. The more information you have, the better your decision will be.

