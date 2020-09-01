President Trump Urges Big 10 to Play Football This Fall

Leading up to today, it was looking unlikely that we would be seeing college football in Michigan this fall. But, that may have changed.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had spoken with Kevin Warren, the Commissioner of the Big 10.

The Big 10 officially postponed their fall football season back on August 10, saying that it was "abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

TheSpun.com reports that the Big 10 has repeatedly said over the past two weeks that they will not revisit the option of playing football this fall.

Could the president's tweet mean that we will see fall ball in Michigan this year? It's hard to say. NJ.com reports that rumors have also been circulating that the Big 10 would begin their season after Thanksgiving.