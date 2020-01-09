President Whitmer; After The First Year She Had?

I saw the following headline in the Mlive news website yesterday:

Democratic voters list Whitmer among possible 2024 presidential candidates

When I first read it I laughed and thought it might be a joke headline linked to a story in the Onion. The Onion is an American satirical digital media company and newspaper organization.

I was incorrect. A poll of 1,769 people conducted by SurveyMonkey for Axios last December between the 14th through the 17th. In that poll 3% of Democrat’s and what they call left-leaning independents actually chose Governor Whitmer as their preferred pick for President in 2024.

Who else did these people would consider supporting for President in 2024:

Mayor Pete Buttigieg led the poll with 30%

U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.,

Cory Booker, D-N.J.

and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y.

Did these people have any clue of the terrible first year as Governor. Even the extreme left opinion writer for the Detroit News wrote that she was not ready for the position of Governor.

Those involved with the poll said Whitmer “may have attracted enough national attention to register on the poll by attempting to ban flavored tobacco products last year”.

This far out it does not appear the Republicans have much to fear in 2024.

