Presidential Brewing Sets A Table In Honor Of Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan

In a place dedicated to happy, there's a stark reminder of the reality of the real world, at Presidential Brewing.

As you walk in, there's a table reserved with a ceremonial American flag at the head of the table, and there are 13 beers at the place setting at the table. They are there in honor of the soldiers killed by suicide bombers just last week in Kabul, Afghanistan.

It's a somber feeling you get when you walk in and sit down. This sort of tribute, while it may not be new, I don't know if we've seen it around this area before.

On its Facebook page, Presidential management said "You know I’m usually wordy as all get out, but there’s not much to be said about the country’s loss this week. 13 who will never come home but never be forgotten. This table is for you."

Scrolling through Facebook over the past few days, several similar tables have been set, accompanied by words similar to these:

We know the freedoms we have.

We know the sacrifices made to preserve the precious strands of liberty clinging tightly to this great nation.

We are a nation built on the backs of the common men and women that decide to take up the torch to lead, defend and sometimes fall.

We are not a nation without mournful tears. We are not a nation that forgets.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for doing what you do so that we may do what we do. #AmericaForever - The Austin City Saloon in Corbin Kentucky via Facebook.

