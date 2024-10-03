Which Presidential Candidate Is Spending the Most Effort in Michigan?

Michigan is one of roughly seven states that will likely decide the 2024 Presidential Election. Understandably, both candidates have spent a considerable amount of effort to win the state - and likely the presidency.

According to NBC, both candidates are pouring money into Michigan ad campaigns and the other swing states, though the Democratic team has spent more.

Both parties are spending almost 1 of every 5 ad dollars this month in Michigan ($39 million from Democrats and $20 million from Republicans through Sept. 20). It’s a significant increase in Democratic spending from 2020 but a massive increase for Republicans — up from about $3.5 million during the comparable period last presidential cycle. - NBC

As for the campaign rallies, it's a much more even effort. Former President Donald Trump will be in Saginaw tonight (October 3), while Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Detroit and Flint this Friday (October 4).

Both candidates had their campaign schedules disrupted by Hurricane Helene, but are now getting on track in states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania after spending time in North Carolina and Georgia - two equally important states among the seven toss-ups.

According to Newsweek, neither candidate has held more rallies than the other in Michigan, both with three vice president rallies and a single appearance from the presidential candidates and a second taking place for both this week.

Based on the data from Newsweek, Harris's team has seemingly devoted more time to campaigning in Michigan than any other state since late August. Meanwhile, the same data for Trump shows that the former president himself has spent more time in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Trump himself has held more than double the rallies of Harris since late August.

With a little over a month away to Election Day, Harris still holds a marginal lead over Trump in the Mitten State. She took the lead in Michigan on July 30th and hasn't surrendered it since, though Trump has narrowed the gap a few times. Today, Harris leads by 1.8 points according to FiveThirtyEight polling.