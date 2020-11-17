Preteens Will Race at Kalamazoo Speedway in 2021

For years, kids have been putting in laps and learning at Little Kalamazoo Speedway, in 2021 they get to race on the big track.

Joey Logano became the youngest driver to win a NASCAR cup race when he took the checkered flag at age 19 in 2009. He's an old man by these standards. Drivers aged 5-12 will be racing at Kalamazoo Speedway in 2021.

Kalamazoo Speedway has always been supportive of the up and comers, operating Little Kalamazoo Speedway right next to the track, giving young drivers a chance to turn some laps long before they can legally turn the key and operate a passenger vehicle.

Now, in 2021 the Michianna Mini-Wedges will race 6-8 times over the course of the season. Ranging from kindergarteners to 7th graders, these drivers don't have a driver's license, but they have no fear and are ready to go fast and turn left on the big track. If you know a kid that would rather drive than watch, it may be more affordable than you think- a new mini-wedge goes for about $3,500.

Hey kids, start your engines!

Kalamazoo Speedway, established in 1950, like many other businesses, had a tough year in 2020. Opening weekend was delayed until July and then had to be canceled at the last minute. It looked like they might get back to racing, but the right conditions never materialized. Drivers, crews, fans, and the entire racing community are counting the days until pre-season testing on April 16, 2021, when the engines roar again.