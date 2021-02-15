“Princesses & Carriages” Event at Gilmore Car Museum

An event at The Gilmore Car Museum is planned that appeals to young and old! The "Princesses & Carriages" event combines fairytale princesses and the museums 400 car collection.

14 princesses and princes will be surrounded by luxury vehicles, such as a 1959 Cadillac limousine, an 1895 Cunningham Victoria carriage, and a 1939 Royal Canadian tour car. Pictures will be available and socially distanced.

Other activities will be available like a scavenger hunt, a red carpet experience, treats, and coloring. The Gilmore Car Museum says the event will take place March 6 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., adding that tickets are limited to 225 per time slot (four time slots total).

Gilmore Car Museum Executive Director Josh Russell tells Fox 17,

"This new event at the Gilmore will be a unique opportunity to engage and delight children, yet also educate and introduce them to automotive history."

Pricing:

Adults: $16

Child (2-17): $8

Tickets to "Princesses and Carriages" gets you into all areas of the museum as well as the event itself. Museum Memberships are NOT valid for free admission to museum fundraisers. To purchase tickets, click here. The Gilmore Car Museum is North America's Largest Auto Museum with over 400 cars on display and nearly 190,000 sq. ft.

