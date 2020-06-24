Priority Health & Battle Creek YMCA Giving Away Thousands of Free Diapers

For Southwest Michigan parents of infants who are struggling right now, some of your worries may have a solution. Diapers are the bane of your existence if you're a parent to a toddler or infant. It's like toilet paper, but more expensive. Well some good news comes today as Priority Health has announced its partnership with the Battle Creek Family YMCA/Battle Creek Diaper Initiative and St. Luke’s Diaper Bank in Kalamazoo, to donate 100,000 diapers this summer to support struggling families as economic fallout from COVID-19.

In the press release published on June 23rd, Jill Hinde, CEO of the Battle Creek Family YMCA, said this call for action was necessary for families struggling to get throguh the Coronavirus outbreak:

Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen an increased need for diapers among the families we serve. There are many parents who lack the necessary resources to purchase diapers and are forced to make heartbreaking decisions about basic necessities. We are thankful for organizations like Priority Health who step in and support our work in the community.

Thanks to Priority Health's nearly $40,000 donation, starting June 24th through August 12th on every Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., families can drive through to pick up diapers and wipes at the Battle Creek Family YMCA. They're expecting to help out at least 100 families a week, having already provided nearly 4,000 diapers per week since the pandemic started. This is a huge advancement for those who have been struggling to make ends meet during this difficult time.