Project on M-96 Puts Single Lane Between Battle Creek & Marshall

The construction season has begun in full force and another project is set to begin in Calhoun County on Monday, May 18th.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin on a resurfacing project on M-96 (Michigan Avenue) near Marshall that will last six weeks. The expected completion date will be July 2nd, concluding just in time before the holiday weekend.

The orange barrels will be in place on a 2 1/2-mile stretch of M-96 between Eden Street and I-69 with intermittent single lane closures.

MDOT Communications Representative Nick Schirippa said that the project will extend the life of the state trunkline. The project is a $500,000 investment.

During the department's last study in 2018 involving the amount of traffic that travels M-96 on a daily basis is over 6500 vehicles.It is one of the most travel state trunklines in Calhoun County.