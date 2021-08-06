Proposed Michigan Bills Would Prohibit Employers From Discriminating Against Unvaccinated

Five bills have been introduced into Michigan’s House of Representatives and one into Senate that would address the big concern of the day. To be vaccinated or not to be vaccinated that is the question.

Well, the real question is what legally can private companies and governmental entities in Michigan be allowed to do against the unvaccinated.

The following bills could be voted on in the House on August 17th when they are scheduled to be in session. The descriptions of the bill are provided by huschblackwell.com. You can click on the bill number and that link will take you to the Michigan Legislative Michigan Compiled Laws website where you will be able to see the entire bill as written and passed.

House Bill 4471, the Informed Consent in the Workplace Act, would prohibit employers from discriminating against individuals because they have not received or have refused certain vaccinations, including a COVID-19 vaccination. Under the Bill, an employer cannot (i) discharge, (ii) refuse to hire or recruit, (iii) discriminate with respect to employment, compensation, or a term, condition, or privilege of employment, or (iv) threaten to do so based on a person’s vaccination stance or status. Employers would also be prohibited from requiring unvaccinated employees to wear a surgical face mask or display a mark distinguishing them from vaccinated employees. The Bill further prohibits employers from disclosing their employees’ vaccination status to the public or retaliating against employees for filing a complaint. Employees can file a civil suit for violations. Also, the Bill authorizes injunctive relief, reasonable attorney fees, and treble damages.

House Bill 4791 would prohibit employers from requiring or coercing employees or applicants to disclose their vaccination status as a condition for employment. Employers would also be prohibited from classifying or segregating employees based on their vaccination status. The Bill would allow employees or applicants to file a civil suit for violations.

House Bill 4667 would prohibit government entities from (i) producing or issuing vaccination passports, (ii) requiring individuals to present documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination status to access a public service, (iii) and imposing a fine, fee, or penalty on persons based on their vaccination status. The Bill defines a vaccination passport as “a document or system created or used for the primary purpose of diminishing or enlarging an individual’s civil and political rights, privileges, and capacities based on the individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status.”

House Bill 4736 would prohibit the department from promulgating or enforcing a rule requiring individuals to be immunized against COVID-19.

House Bill 4792, the COVID-19 vaccination privacy act, would prohibit places of public accommodation from requiring individuals to present documentation disclosing their COVID-19 vaccination or immunity status to gain access or receive services.

The following bill was passed by the Michigan Senate on May 25th, 2021 and referred to the House Committee on Government Operations also on May 25, 2021.

Senate Bill 457 that states “The director shall not issue an emergency order under this section that requires a minor to receive a vaccination for COVID-19.”

Quite a few interesting bills the Michigan House and Senate may be asked to vote on. If they were to pass do not be surprised if Whitmer veto’s every single one of them.

When it comes to the Covid-19 vaccinations, the question many are asking is; should Americans who for whatever reason decide not to get “the jab”, as many are calling it these days, be relegated to second-class citizens?