Tiniest Michigan Puddingstone Ever and More Unique Rocks

Our buddy from Michigan Rocks is at it again.

On this trip - along the Lake Huron coastline from Negwegon State Park up to South Point in Alpena County - he's discovered more fascinating rocks & stones, including what could be the tiniest puddingstone ever found!

Also pictured below are more unique puddingstones, Petoskey stones and others that defy description.

These photos just may whet your appetite to do some rock exploring for yourself this year!