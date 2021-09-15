Pumpkin and Smokey of Battle Creek are the Featured Pets of the Week

These older ladies are looking for a quiet home to spend their golden years in.

Pumpkin and Smokey are the "Golden Girls" of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM). They are an older, bonded pair who deserve to spend their remaining years in comfort.

Staff at the HSSCM estimate these lovely ladies are about 10-years-old. That means they still have anywhere from 5 to 10 glorious years of love to give. There are so many benefits to making mature felines a part of your family. For starters, they won't climb your curtains and attack your feet at night when you move in your sleep. They won't be interested in playing with electrical chords either.

Kittens are fun, but let's be honest, they are a lot of work. Pumpkin and Smokey are pretty independent. They will seek out attention when they want it but mostly just want a comfortable place to nap and a perch to observe their surroundings. Both ladies enjoying gazing at local wildlife from windows while sunbathing too.

Smokey of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Pumpkin of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

These ladies would likely be okay in a home with children over 12 who would be respectful of their age and space. They may be able to adjust to a home with another older cat too.

Would you like to make Pumpkin and Smokey a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

