‘Pure Michigan’ Ad Campaign Is Back To Promote Winter Activity

Remember how a couple of years ago, we were all bemoaning the news that the Pure Michigan ad campaign was, in all likelihood, a budget casualty? Well, the state has brought back the Pure Michigan ad slogan, albeit with a fresh coat of pain. The new ads promote winter activities in the state.

(Pure Michigan via YouTube)

The most noticeable difference in the first ad is: there's no Tim Allen. But never fear, he's back for the second of two ads that began appearing on local TV stations and other platforms today.

(Pure Michigan via YouTube)

The multi-million dollar ad campaign is "designed to encourage travelers to safely get out and have a snow day, learn a new sport, and support the travel industry.” according to Dave Lorenz, the Vice President of Travel Michigan, which is a part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and is behind the Pure Michigan campaign.

There's a lot of money and business at stake here, and essentially, the goal is to remind everyone that Michigan is still a winter wonderland, and to help out businesses like ski resorts, in a critical time. Along with the ads, the Pure Michigan landing page has been updated to coordinate in the promotion.

“Especially this year, during the pandemic, the Pure Michigan campaign is vitally important, and it’s here just in time for winter travel. Michigan is tied with New York for the most ski areas in the country and we have been busy working collectively on plans to open safely for the season. Travel Michigan's winter campaign has been a real boost in years past, reaching travelers from surrounding states and beyond." - MSIA President and Executive Director Mickey MacWilliams

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also on board, saying "It’s so exciting to see the Pure Michigan ad campaign back on the air in support of the winter travel season and continuing to create an incredible sense of pride all across the state. This year it’s more important than ever for people to travel local with proper precautions and support Michigan’s tourism and hospitality businesses, including restaurants, ski resorts and retailers, while safely enjoying Michigan’s great outdoors and destinations across the state".