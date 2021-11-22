New Pure Michigan TV Commercials Double Down on Winter

Tim Allen is back in two brand new ads in a $3 million campaign to bring tourists to Michigan to experience pure winter fun.

Michigan winter hasn't looked like this much fun since they put the Four Tops in snowmobile suits. (Remember those commercials?) Tim Allen is back in a pair of brand new television commercials promoting tourism in the mitten. Titled Still Pure and Loud, the ads launched this week on television, online video, digital ads, and social media.

"There's a place where normal still exists" are the first words you see on the screen in the Still Pure ad as you look down into an inviting cup of hot chocolate. "Still flying" is the text over a skier twisting through the air. A fat tire bike skids across the frame before you see a brave adventurer climbing a frozen waterfall, captioned by the phrase "still climbing." "Still thrilling" and "still exciting" describe sledding, snowmobiling, and snowboarding before the commercial ends with the words "still pure."

Tim Allen's familiar voice is back in Loud, the second installment in the winter campaign. "Some say winter is a silent season," he intones. "Somehow in Michigan, winter silence speaks loud." Crank the music and cue the montage of daredevil downhill skiers, speeding snowmobiles, athletic snowboarders, daredevil ice climbers, thrill-seeking sledders, and fat-tire bikers making the most of everything that Michigan winter has to offer.

Since its inception in 2008, the Pure Michigan campaign has been touting the wonder of the Great Lakes State to neighbors far and wide and promoting tourism to the state.

We saw impressive results from last year’s effort and we’re expecting similar gains with this year’s $3 million program. The TV ads will be seen in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Traverse City, Cadillac, Marquette and Alpena. Out-of-state markets include Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, South Bend and Toledo. -Dave Lorenz, Travel Michigan Vice President

