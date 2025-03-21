Quiet Michigan Coastal Town Perfect for a Summer Getaway

It's officially Spring in Michigan, even if the weather isn't fully cooperating. But this time of year Michiganders are enjoying the warmer temperatures and getting excited for Summer plans.

Between the finances and the travel, though, your summer plans can be easily disrupted by the one thing you didn't account for: tourists. Of course, tourists aren't all bad, but as someone who grew up near a tourist city, I've seen how congestion and high prices can quickly deflate an in-state summer vacation.

The real secret to a truly relaxing vacation near the water is to find the quiet coastal towns that few other people are traveling to. With over 3,000 coastline miles, it shouldn't be too surprising that Michigan is home to one of the best coastal towns in America.

Love Exploring recently took a look at some of the best little coastal towns across the country and ranked the top 31 destinations for this summer. One Michigan town off the coast of Lake Michigan landed at No. 17 on the list: Ludington.

Ludington is roughly on your first pinky knuckle in the Mitten, about halfway between Muskegon and Frankfort on the Lake Michigan coastline up Highway 31. The quiet town of less than 10k actually serves as the connection between Michigan and Wisconsin across Lake Michigan's U.S. Route 10 which the SS Badger follows to ferry vehicles and passengers across the Great Lake.

Whether you take a ferry ride or not, Ludington is home to breathtaking beaches, a cozy downtown and the Big Sable Point Lighthouse.

