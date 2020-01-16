Quiz: So, How Much DO YOU KNOW About Michigan?

We know. You're thinking not another one of THESE quizzes.

Honestly, these little tests of your knowledge about "All Things Michigan" are beneath you right? You got this.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

So...

Show us what you know, take our little quiz, and score a hundred. Post your results on social media when you ace this because...you're gonna ace it right? Right?

It's even MULTIPLE CHOICE.

Real talk, this is probably TOO EASY FOR YOU.

Go ahead and prove us right. With you and your big ole Michigan brain.

Good luck.

But you won't need it.

And you definitely won't be using Google or Alexa for help.

Right?