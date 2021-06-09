It's time for Animals Stories, kids. And this is the story of lil' 'ol Rocky Raccoon, who got his head stuck in a storm drain, in Harrison Township. And who among us can't relate to Rocky's predicament?

The baby raccoon somehow managed to burrow his way into the storm sewer and then trying to get back out, got his head stuck. And with all the heavy rains that have been popping up, this story could have had a very different ending, but according to the crew from WXYZ-TV, the crew from the Harrison Township Fire Department was able to free our little furry friend with the help of some big strong tools. The baby raccoon is going to be okay and didn't have any injuries.

(WXYZ-TV via Facebook)

This is a good time for a reminder that raccoons are like any wild animal and can be dangerous. Raccoons are usually found outdoors in wooded areas near a water source. They only have a lifespan of about two to three years. If you find one camped out in your yard, and it feels threatened, it can scratch and bite. And, yes, raccoons are notorious for being carriers of rabies and other diseases, so even if they don't attack or scratch you, you have to be careful that they don't scratch or attack your pets in the backyard, for example.

So as the famous line from the TV show said, let's be careful out there.

