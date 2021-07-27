41-Year-Old Barry County Woman Missing for Nearly a Week

Deputies with the Barry County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman last seen on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The family and friends of 41-year-old Rachel Hazen say this is out of character for the mother and grandmother to go missing. Rachel is originally from the Battle Creek and Bellevue area and had been living in Hastings, Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Both Rachel and her vehicle are missing. Her vehicle is a 2006(ish) silver Ford Escape with no license plate. There are skull decals on the back of the vehicle and she generally has multiple items hanging from the interior rearview mirror.

Courtesy of the family of Rachel Hazen

Rachel is described as a 41-year-old white female, standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighed 190 pounds but recently lost weight, has blonde hair, and big blue eyes.

Rachel has a tattoo of a small rainbow and three stars on her wrist, pierced ears, and pierced tongue. Rachel also has multiple scars; one on her left collar bone shoulder area, her knee, and her right-hand fingers were broken and healed a little funny.

Rachel was last seen by two of her sons on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Calls to her phone have since gone directly to voicemail. Her phone was last pinged in the area of Ionia, Michigan.

Anyone with information on Rachel's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff's Office at 269-948-4801. If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.

All photos of Rachel are recent, according to her family.

Courtesy of the family of Rachel Hazen

Courtesy of the family of Rachel Hazen

Courtesy of the family of Rachel Hazen

Courtesy of the family of Rachel Hazen