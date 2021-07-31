Racing Through August In Downtown Battle Creek

Two community athletic events and a Brewfest are on the horizon in Battle Creek this August. In three separate releases on Friday, the City of Battle Creek has announced events brought to you by the City of Battle Creek and the Battle Creek YMCA.

The first of three events in August is geared towards children. The Cereal City KIDS Triathlon will be held on Saturday, August 14th, and is open to children ages 4-13. The city has described the event as an opportunity for kids of all ability levels to experience the joy of a triathlon. The event offers two distances to choose from based on ability, not age. The event will be held in and around Willard Beach, where participants will swim, bike, and run. Registration scholarships are available and more information can be found at the Cereal City Kids Triathlon website.

Open to all ages, the YMCA is hosting its own event. According to the Battle Creek City calendar, the YMCA is celebrating, “getting back to normal.” The YMCA is hosting a 5k run/walk on Friday, August 20th. That event will be held from 5 to 7 PM, starting at the Battle Creek Y Center.

Closing out the month of August, the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 6th Annual Backyard Burgers and Brewsfest for Saturday, August 28th in downtown Battle Creek. According to a release from the city, they’ll be taking down fences and opening up to festival-goers, and expanding throughout the newly created social district. The event will be centralized around Festival Market Square in downtown Battle Creek. There will be headliner bands. Backyard Burgers & Brewsfest will fire up the grills while food trucks will line the downtown streets from 6 PM until 11 PM.

