Rail Crossing Work in Calhoun County the Rest of May

If you’re out and about in Calhoun County, you might want to make a note of a couple of projects that you may want to avoid.

The first one is the bridge on J Drive North over I-69. It’ll be closed beginning Saturday, May 15, 2021 for preventive maintenance work, including deck patching, expansion joint replacements and deep overlay. The work won’t be done until the end of June.

Beginning the week of May 17, 2021, AmTrak will start the repairs and maintenance work on a five different railroad crossings throughout the County, especially in rural areas. Each one should take a day or two, if things go according to plan, but you may want to plan an alternate route to avoid having to backtrack several miles.

Here’s a list of them.

Beginning the Week of May 17, 2021

F Drive North between Wattles Road and 11 Mile Road

11 Mile Road between F Drive North and D Drive North

12 Mile Road between Michigan Avenue and C Drive North

Beginning the Week of May 24, 2021

C Drive North between 12 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road

B Drive North between 22 Mile Road and 23 Mile Road

Amtrak In Calhoun County

