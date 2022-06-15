Paw Paw will soon be witness to a true passing of a landmark as the owners of Rainbow Lanes at 38656 W Red Arrow Hwy have announced they'll be closing and retiring after 62 years in business. The lanes first opened in 1959 and even managed to continue to operate through the pandemic, but the owners Chuck, PJ, Bill, and their families feel the time is right to bowl their last frame, as they recently announced on their Facebook:

After 62 years, it's time to retire! We will be closing permanently June 23. We appreciate your business over the years and thank you for all of the good memories we have made with you. If you were a league bowler and have not removed your locker contents please do so this week! Access to the building will cease after we close; the facility is being repurposed for another use other than bowling. Again, thank you!

Already the outpour from residents shows just exactly how much this business has meant to the area:

Chuck, PJ, and the whole Rainbow family, you will be missed. We have so many great memories that have lasted from our youthful years to our senior years that revolve around Rainbow and the Zolp family. Thank you for helping our family have the final celebration of our grandson's graduation at the lanes on Saturday. It was just one memory of Rainbow Lanes that will always remain along with so many more. -Linda

We'll continue to keep on eye on what the next business to take over the building will be, and wish all the best for the Rainbow family.