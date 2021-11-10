WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again:

I’m glad there are others who explore these old places so I don’t have to.

The pictures in the gallery below show the inside and outside of an old dwelling that a couple of guys came across out in the middle of the Upper Peninsula’s nowhere. It seems to just exist out in the midst of nothing, and if there was ever a driveway to it, it’s all overgrown now.

There is an abundance of these living quarters in the U.P. and coming across one by accident can be a thrill. Thrilling, yeah, but very dangerous in many ways.

First of all, if there are any ‘no trespassing’ signs around, take note. Just because you don’t think anyone is around for miles, remember – video cameras are EVERYWHERE.

Drones included.

Sometimes there aren’t any signs, meaning the place could very well have been vacated and left to rot.

The place seen below could be any number of things. It’s a two-story dwelling that could have been a house. Maybe a cabin or summer cottage. Maybe an old home that was used as a deer camp. Who knows? But there are many crummy-looking items and furniture left inside showing that the house may have been dumped, vacated, and forgotten.

The stairs have collapsed, there are big holes in the roof, and I’m sure exposed nails and broken glass, not to mention hidden snakes and other hidden animals add to a dangerous situation. Even though it’s exciting to see what remains in these homes and wonder what life was like when there were people there, these are not safe places - and I will not condone or encourage anyone to go into one. If you do, always try to get the proper permission to enter, if at all possible. Protect yourself from serious injury and/or prosecution.

That being said, take a look and see what this particular abandoned U.P. house looks like, inside and out. Wisely, these two videographers did not reveal the location.

Abandoned U.P. Ramshackle House

