Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test Available At All Kroger Stores

Kroger customers can now schedule appointments for COVID-19 antibody tests.

Another form of testing is now available when it comes to COVID-19. Kroger is now offering rapid COVID-19 antibody tests at all stores across the nation. The Kroger Health Antibody Test can now provide information on the history of patients and their possible past infections with COVID-19. This is a great option for those that thought they may have had the virus in the past but were unable to get a test at that time.

The rapid COVID-19 antibody tests are now available at all Kroger stores. Here are the requirements for customers to get a rapid test at Kroger:

Any individual who believes they may have already been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

The rapid COVID-19 antibody tests are supplied to the Kroger pharmacies are supplied by Whitmire Medical and are available for all customers for just $25.

These rapid antibody tests are simple, quick, and easy. The test itself is a blood-based, fingerstick test and the results are returned within 15 minutes to the customer. For those that want to be tested for previous cases of COVID-19, you can make an appointment here.

This is actually pretty sweet. I made an appointment for myself for this week as well. I really don't know if I have had COVID-19 or not. Knowing whether or not I have had the virus is pretty key information for the future. To learn more about the rapid COVID-19 antibody tests at Kroger, click here.

Source: Kroger