Rapid COVID-19 Home Tests Available at 3 West Michigan Retailers

Another option for COVID-19 testing is now available. If you're unable to get to your doctor or a testing site, or just would prefer to test yourself at home: Starting this week, you'll be able to buy rapid at-home coronavirus tests without a prescription at three national chain retailers with locations in West Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

According to USA Today, Abbott Laboratories' BinaxNOW COVID-19 self-test kits are starting to be sold at CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart this week. It's also available online. The company says they are planning to expand to additional retailers in the coming weeks. The $23.99 test will deliver results in 15 minutes and does not require a lab. Abbott Laboratories' BinaxNOW COVID-19 self-test received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last month.

A different rapid rest, from Australia-based Ellume, was also approved last month. It is currently only available at CVS locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to USA Today, it costs $38.99 and can currently be purchased online and should be available at CVS locations in additional states by the end of May.

USA Today reports:

Both Abbott's and Ellume's tests are antigen tests that are considered less sensitive than lab-based PCR tests. But some studies suggest frequent antigen testing can accurately detect when a person is infectious and most likely to pass the COVID-19 virus to others.

You can find guidance from the CDC on self-testing here.