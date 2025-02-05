Rare Invasive Tree-Killer Bug Found in Michigan

Invasive species can be incredibly dangerous to our ecosystem. Such is the case for an invasive bug species recently found in Michigan.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection, a species scientifically known as Orsillus maculatus a Middle Eastern seed bug, was intercepted at Detroit Metro Airport late last year.

These half-inch-long insects are dangerous for local tree populations. They prefer to feed on cypress tree seeds but can also disrupt conifer species as well. These types of trees are prevalent across the Midwest and they serve an important purpose in reducing erosion, flooding, increase water quality, provide refuge for wildlife, and have ornamental and timber value, according to the CBP.

The seed bugs damage plantations and stands of the trees they feed on. They also carry fungal spores that are spread as they move around. This makes them dangerous to a lot of trees at once, especially in America where the trees would not possess the genetic resistance to survive these pesky bugs.

Officials say the bugs intercepted at Detroit Metro Airport were found among fresh cypress cones during a routine inspection of a passenger headed to Ohio. The cones were brought from Jordan for medicinal purposes. Thankfully, the bugs didn't make it into the wilds of Michigan.

Even as small as these bugs are, their natural predators and normal environment may not exist here to keep their population in check. If invasive species such as this were able to flourish in an environment free of predators, they would have a significant impact on the wildlife in our region.

