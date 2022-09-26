This incredible piece of engineering, a 1918 Roamer Model C-6-54 Sport Tourer, which sold at auction back in 2020 for $95,200 is the only one of its kind known to exist, and it was made right here in Kalamazoo. The car, which was listed for sale by the well known RM Sotheby's has actually won tons of awards, most recently in 2017 when it scored 99.75 points out of 100 in judging, which was good enough to win a CCCA First Place award. Keeping track of a car that's 104 years old isn't easy, but Sotheby's had plenty of info on it:

The Roamer was built in Kalamazoo, Michigan, from 1917–29. An assembled car, its most distinctive styling element was a Rolls-Royce–inspired grille (hence spelling the name RoameR). It is estimated that 11,850 cars were produced, including this car, which is powered by a 54 hp, 303.1 cu. in. inline L-head six-cylinder Continental engine. According to the consignor, while little is known of its earliest history, the Roamer was purchased by Harold Soulas in 1965 at the Pan Pacific Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Get our free mobile app

After Soulas passed away in 1990, his widow sold the car at auction, which eventually came to Larry Burns and David Granger of Bradford, Ontario, Canada in 2009, and then purchased by its former owner in April 2016. That's a lot of owners to keep track of, but when there's so much value behind a car, it's important to know everything about it to hold that value. The car was made by Barley Motor Car Co. which was a manufacturer of luxury automobiles in Kalamazoo & Illinois until the late 1920s.

Whoever the new owner is has a serious piece of Kalamazoo history that I'd love to see return to the city, if only to visit.