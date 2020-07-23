Rasmussen Survey Finds Tight Race Between President Trump & Biden
There are plenty of polls that have Biden beating President Trump by quite a few percentage points, some even double digits. Now a respected pollster has found a very tight race between President Trump and Biden as of the end of July.
Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey of 2,500 likely U.S. voters released Wednesday found:
- Biden with 47% of the vote
- President Trump with 45% of the vote
- another 5% prefer some other candidate
- 4% remain undecided.
That certainly is quite different than all the other polls/surveys out there today. Which polls are correct, my bet is none of them this far out from the election.
In a previous White House Survey by Rasmussen Reports Biden was up 10% over President Trump. Biden had 50% of the vote compared to President Trump’s 40%.
Rasmussen pollsters believe as of the end of July the candidates are now running “neck and neck” and:
“The new survey finds Trump with 81% of the Republican vote. Biden has the support of 74% of Democrats. Biden continues to lead among voters not affiliated with either major party: This week, it’s Biden 47%, Trump 36%. But 17% of these voters like another candidate or are undecided”
They surveyed 2,500 likely voters during the dates of July 15-16 and 19-21.
One problem with this poll/survey as in most of the other polls, I could not find the breakdown of those included in the poll via their party identification. I have reached out to Rasmussen Surveys to ask for that data, if they respond I will update this report.
