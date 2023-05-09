Reactions to Akil Baddoo’s Unfortunate Attempt To Steal Second

There are no soft punishments for stealing. Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo found that out the hard way.

In the top of the second inning in Detroit's 6-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians, Baddoo looked to steal second base and paid a much heavier price than he could have anticipated.

Yeah, you read that tweet correctly. If you haven't seen the unfortunate circumstances that befell Baddoo Monday afternoon, just know our juvenile reaction is only matched by our deepest sympathies.

Baddoo, man, we are really sorry you had to go through that. That shot was one in a million. Of course, we also have a million thoughts running through our head, and most of them are jokes. And the best jokes are on the internet.

Here are the best reactions to Akil Baddoo's horrible, terrible, no good, very bad slide into second base.

The worst part for Baddoo has to be that he was called out. No show of pride as he took one for the team. Nope, there are only shattered dreams here for Baddoo.

The comments below this particular TikTok may actually be my favorite jokes about the situation.

Jason Ford

That throw was a little wide, and yet, it was right on the bag.

David

the accuracy was just nuts

M

Catcher: “That’s right. Tell your friends about me.”

Richelieu25

2 is company, 3 is a crowd 🙃

For the uninitiated:

Ya know Baddoo, things could have been so, so, so much worse.

Baddoo, we just hope you were wearing a cup. Keep playing well and leaving it all out on the field for the Tigers. Some of us will understand if you finish the season with three stolen bases. No one should have to confront that kind of trauma again.

