Ready For The Michigan Jazz Festival And Jackson County Fair

Most people enjoy all kinds of music, I listen to just about everything depending on the mood I am in. I am an old rock guy and fell into country music about 25 years ago and I never looked back. Being from Chicago I love jazz and the blues. If your a fan get ready for all the fun in Old Town this weekend. So lovin' that all the concerts and outdoor events and festivals are coming back after the pandemic. We will be enjoying them more than ever this year.

Fun in Old Town This Weekend

The Michigan Jazz Fest is back for its 27th year and will take place in Old Town this weekend according to fox47news.com

Jazz Fest founder Terry Terry said the festival is the event when it first started, that really put Old Town on the map. When I moved into Old Town, this was pretty boarded up.

The fact that it's in a different neighborhood hasn't dimmed the excitement. The festival kicked off Thursday with a benefit concert to help kids get involved in performing arts. World-renowned trombonist, Wycliffe Gordon, headlined the event. The weekend lineup will feature more than two dozen performers. We have a wonderful singer, Kalia Cummings, and Alexandra Decker, they’re both locals. We have The Corzo Effect playing," said Myles Johnson, marketing coordinator.

Jackson County Fair Fun

The Jackson County Fair is also this weekend with a carnival, food, and live entertainment. Toby Keith will be there Sunday night and Lynyrd Skynyrd will happen Tuesday night. Have fun this weekend.

