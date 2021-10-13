Yet another shortage has been announced and this one affects Christmas. That's right, it's not even Halloween yet and we are already talking about Christmas, but it's for good reason.

Christmas trees, both real and artificial, might be harder to find this year than in years past. The shortage was a long time coming and actually began about 8 years ago, but was barely noticeable until just recently because it takes about 8-10 years for a Christmas tree to mature and be harvested.

According to a press release by the American Christmas Tree Association, “Every year, we pay close attention to factors impacting the Christmas tree industry so that we can help guide consumers in choosing the right Christmas tree. In 2021, we’re seeing a variety of trends influencing artificial and live Christmas tree supply across the country, and are encouraging consumers to find their tree early this year to avoid shortage impacts.”

Last year, an estimated 94 million American households displayed a Christmas tree and this year is predicted to be a similar amount. Of those households, about 15% had a live tree, while the remaining 85% displayed an artificial tree.

The shortage isn't just for live trees either. Due to COVID-19 delays in shipping and manufacturing of artificial trees, there is expected to be a shortage there as well. And in addition to a shortage of artificial trees, retailers have also reported a raise in prices by 20-30% for 2021.

Michigan is one of the biggest Christmas tree producers in America, so there is a chance that we might not see as big of a shortage as other states around the country. But, that being said, the American Christmas Tree Association still recommends that you look for a tree early this year.