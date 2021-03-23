Here Is The Real Reason Biden Fell 3 Times Attempting To Climb Air Force One Steps

Joe Biden is 78 years old and unfortunately, like many elderly, it appears time has not treated him well. He not only appears to have serious cognitive issues but possibly physical ones as well.

Last Friday he was attempting to climb the steps up to the door of Air Force One and he not only tripped on one of the steps like many of us have done in the past but he tripped a second time and fell the third time.

Posting on social media last Sunday, Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said:

Do not worry because the White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said:

I can understand a misstep Kate but you are only accounting for the first one what about the other two and the fall?

The White House communication team and reporters tried to blame it on the wind when Karine Jean-Pierre, the deputy White House press secretary, told reporters on Air Force One: “It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine.”

It just takes a little wind to blow the President over that is what you want Americans and leaders of foreign countries to know.

Perhaps comedian Norm Macdonald was talking about Biden in his discussion with Jerry Seinfeld. In the clip below please forward to minute 2:00 and you will understand what I mean.

I found out yesterday that it had nothing to do with the wind or even Biden’s rapidly deteriorating health. Donald Trump Jr. let us know the true reason and here it is:

Nice swing President Trump and great accuracy. I see your long game is strong how is your short and putting game?

Relax everyone and smile, just trying to have a little fun. God knows with this Administration and the Democrats in control of the House and Senate we need to find anything to give us a smile.

