Realtors Ready To Resume Normal Business Practices

Realtors and everyone else involved in property sales and purchases are starting to breathe a little easier. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is allowing traditional real estate sales practices to resume tomorrow. For home buyers and realtors, that means on-site reviews of homes for sale instead of relying on virtual home visits. Those types of home visits including appraisals and home inspections must be limited to no more than 4 people. While buyers can do an in-person review of a potential place to buy, in-person open house showings are not allowed to resume. And private showings are only allowed for owner-occupied homes or vacant properties. There are lots of predictions about how well the real estate market will rebound from the Governor's shutdown order. And that includes predictions that down the road, some people may still prefer virtual home showings, over in person.

