Recall Petition For Michigan Attorney General Nessle Moves Forward

An Albion residents petition to recall Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been allowed to proceed.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is the latest to join a long list of state leaders with recall attempts being sought against them. All are related to the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Board of State Canvassers approved petition language aimed at recalling Nessel for her plans to ramp up enforcement efforts of Governor Whitmer’s executive order regarding enhanced protections for residents and staff of long-term care facilities during the pandemic, according to MLive.

The petition was submitted by Albion resident Chad Baase. This was his fifth attempt to get approval to move ahead with his recall petition for Michigan's Attorney General. Along with Nessel, Baase is also behind recall efforts For Governor Whitmer, along with Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and Secretary of State Benson.

The official reason for recall on the petition reads as follows:

Dana Nessel, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, Announced plans ramping up efforts to enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-148.

Baase now needs to collect more than a million Michigan resident signatures within a 60 day period to put the recall in front of voters on a future ballot. Baase said his reason for mounting a recall effort at Attorney General Nessle was her enforcement of the governor's executive order, which he believes are unconstitutional.