Reclaim Summer 2021 at Michigan’s Best Vacation Spots

After a year with travel being put on hold, Michiganders are ready to hit the road and get back to vacationing.

Get our free mobile app

In a state filled with beauty and fun, picking just one spot as the best is a tough one. MLive decided to take on the task, and with the help of readers, was able to name Michigan's Best Vacation Spot.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, which is located the upper corner of the Western Northern Lower Peninsula, was voted the top spot by readers for 2021. I've gotta say, I agree. As one of the most beautiful spots in American, the Dunes are definitely something to see.

With dunes that reach heights of 450 feet overlooking the beautiful water, visitors can also enjoy multiple campgrounds, trails to explore such as the Heritage Trail for hiking, and the Palmer Trail for mountain biking. There is also the Glen Haven Maritime Museum to visit and of course the breathtaking Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive.

The MLive list of Michigan's Best Vacation Spots seemed to highlight quite a few northern Michigan favorites as well. Securing the number 2 spot was the "always something to do", and home the National Cherry Festival, Traverse City. From shopping, restaurants and wineries, summer just isn't summer without a trip to Traverse City.

Rounding out the top five were Ludington State Park, Ludington , Petoskey, and the Leelanau Peninsula. I myself would definitely add Charlevoix to the list for a great day of taking in the town and spending time enjoying the waterside park.

Wherever you decide to venture this summer, Michigan is waiting to be enjoyed.