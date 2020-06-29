Red Wings Move Training Camp To LCA

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Monday that training camp for the 2020-21 season will not take place in Traverse City, as is tradition. But it will be moved to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit whenever next season begins.

The team also announced that the annual Prospects camp is canceled for this year. The team will return to Traverse City for training camp in the fall of 2021.

Red Wings Executive Vice-President & General Manager commented on Monday morning:

"The health and safety of our fans, players and staff is our top concern, based on discussions with local health experts, we have decided to hold our 2020-21 training camp at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. We look forward to returning to Traverse City next year. The Traverse City community is extremely hospitable to our organization, and Centre Ice Arena is an ideal location for us to hold our events each September."

The Red Wings finished with the worst record in the National Hockey League in 2019-20, but lost out in the NHL Draft Lottery. The Wings will pick fourth in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.