Red Wings Re-Sign Gagner & Pickard, But Lose Glendening

On the day that free agent signings can become official in the National Hockey League, the Detroit Red Wings brought back two of their own, but lost a veteran to greener pastures.

The Wings brought back unrestricted free agent forward Sam Gagner on a one-year deal and signed backup goalie Calvin Pickard to a one-year deal.

However, the team lost veteran forward Luke Glendening to the Dallas Stars on a two-year deal.

Glendening (pictured above), who was one of the team's alternate captains last season, has spent parts of the last eight seasons with the Wings. He played his college hockey at the University of Michigan.

The Winged Wheelers will have approximately $36 million in salary-cap space this off-season (according to capfriendly.com). The team now has 16 skaters signed with the return of Gagner and Pickard.