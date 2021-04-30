Michigan bar and restaurant owners can now apply for federal help.

Michigan owners of bars and restaurants are now being encouraged to apply for the federally backed Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Currently, there is $28.6 billion in direct relief available for food and drink establishments that have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurant owners and other food establishments have made incredible sacrifices over the past year to keep their communities safe and slow the spread of COVID-19...This vital relief will help ensure they can keep their doors open and continue to serve their communities while also ensuring their workers can stay employed entering the critical summer season...said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

When can a business register and apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund?

Bars and restaurants wishing to register can do that now as the registration process started this morning, Friday, April 30th, at 9 am. Applications to apply for relief will become available on Monday, May 3rd at noon.

What businesses are eligible for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund?

Businesses that are eligible for relief funding include food stands, food trucks, food carts, caterers, bars, saloons, lounges, taverns, brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, breweries, wineries, distilleries, and bakeries.

This program will help businesses owned by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals for the first 21 days. After the 21 day period, applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis.

What is the amount of the relief?

The minimum amount that a business will receive is $1,000.

To get more information or to register, click here.

Source: Mid-Michigan Now