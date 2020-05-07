Non-Monetary Issue. Oh, the number of times we've seen those words on the screen, trying to help one of my sons navigate Michigan's unemployment system.

Non-Monetary Issue seems to be the issue plaguing the majority of Michiganders who are waiting for unemployment compensation. Now, there may be some relief in sight.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a new order which is supposedly going to speed up the unemployment process for thousands of people across our state who are still waiting to get their money.

“Nobody should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a crisis," Whitmer said

SEE ALSO: Governor Whitmer Extends Michigan Stay-Home Order Until May 28

Steve Gary, the director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency says getting those non-monetary issues fixed is the agency's first priority.

"That's what we're focused on, we're going from oldest to soonest and we're getting through a lot of them," Gary told WDIV. "Just keep an eye on the website."

Governor Whitmer's most recent executive order is designed to "cut through all the red tape" of filing for unemployment. The order allows the state to:

Only review a worker's most-recent job separation to determine eligibility for unemployment.

It extends benefits to individuals who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, and

will help workers who are sick or quarantined and do not have access to paid family or medical leave.

According to WDIV, these changes are likely to help tens of thousands of people in Michigan who are currently stuck in limbo.