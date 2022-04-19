Remains Found in Three Rivers Identified as Man Reported Missing

A sad update on a man reported missing in Three Rivers since Christmas Day.

Three Rivers Police say the remains located in Three Rivers on April 11, 2022, are those of a man previously reported missing.

David Abrams was last seen on Christmas Day in 2021. The 66-year-old's family says that he left to go to a nearby store in Three Rivers and had not been seen or heard from since.

The Three Rivers Police Department asked for the public's help locating David on March 11, 2021. Sadly, a person walking their dog in the 300 block of Second Avenue discovered David's remains in a wooded area near an abandoned garage.

The remains were transferred to WMed for examination and positive identification. The cause of death remains under investigation at this time.